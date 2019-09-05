Ghost Ship Fire Trial Verdict: Defense attorney reveals why 3 jurors were dismissed during deliberations

Defense attorney Tony Serra says the jurors were let go because one consulted a firefighter for advice who was not a witness in the case, then shared the information with two other jurors.
The firefighter reportedly said if they had gone into the warehouse in 2014 or Sept. 2016, as the defense contended, they would have had to report the conditions inside and required inspection.
TIMELINE: How the investigation into the deadly Ghost Ship inferno unfolded
The new jury had been deliberating since Aug. 26. A gag order had originally been placed on the case after the jurors were dismissed.
A verdict was reached on Thursday. Twenty-nine-year-old defendant Max Harris was acquitted on all 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter. The judge declared a mistrial for 49-year-old Derick Almena after the jury was deadlocked 10-2 in favor of conviction.
Thirty-six people were killed in the Dec. 2016 Ghost Ship fire, which broke out during an electronic music show at the artist collective.
Here are the latest stories and videos about the Ghost Ship Fire trial.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Ghost Ship Trial: Max Harris acquitted, mistrial for Derick Almena due to hung jury
- Ghost Ship Trial: Defense attorneys take aim at city of Oakland
- Timeline: How the investigation into the deadly Ghost Ship fire unfolded
- Remembering the Oakland Ghost Ship Fire victims
- PHOTOS: A look inside the Oakland Ghost Ship collective warehouse
- PHOTOS: Before and after Oakland Ghost Ship fire
- Ghost Ship Trial: Friend of defendant Max Harris talks as jurors restart deliberations