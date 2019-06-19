ghost ship fire

Ghost Ship Fire Trial: Executive director or volunteer? Max Harris has conflicting testimony

By Leslie Brinkley
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Truth versus lies -- this was a central theme in court during the Ghost Ship Fire trial as prosecutors questioned defendant Max Harris about his honesty.

Harris was faced with email after email the prosecution projected on a screen in court in which he called himself executive director of Ghost Ship. He previously testified he was simply a volunteer with no leadership role. Harris admitted using the title was a misrepresentation, "It's not true," he said. The district attorney even asked him about representing himself as an arts manager on the Tinder dating app. Harris responded, "I was just trying to get a date."

GHOST SHIP TRIAL: Man testifies he thought he'd die in fire

"The best the prosecution had was tinder messages where he is trying to get a date and he exaggerated his role with the warehouse in emails with a couple of the owners," said his attorney, Curtis Briggs.

The prosecution drilled into the Ghost Ship defendant during cross-examination on Tuesday telling him, "You lied."

Deputy District Attorney Autrey James got Harris to define a lie. Harris said, "A lie is telling an untruth."

Then they replayed a body cam video in which Harris told an officer, who asked him if he lived at the warehouse, "No no it's a 24 hour art studio," when he actually lived there. Harris' aunt from Seattle sat in court, listening to his testimony, while accompanied by his friends who included Anthony Perrault, who said, "Max is doing an amazing job."

GHOST SHIP TRIAL: Defense calls witness who says she saw men bragging about fire after it started

But the families of the 36 people who died in the Ghost Ship warehouse fire weren't buying it. Ivania Chavarria, whose son died in the fire, had this to say about Harris, "He's totally lying. I think he's been well trained into lying and what to say and what not to say."

At the end of the day, Harris' attorney told the judge he saw a juror communicating on their smartwatch, something the judge pledged to investigate. That will be the first thing addressed Wednesday morning before Harris takes the stand again.

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the Ghost Ship Fire trial.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandtrialcourtfireghost ship firecourt case
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GHOST SHIP FIRE
Ghost Ship Trial: Video shows Almena saying fire inside would be 'horrible'
Ghost Ship Trial: Derick Almena on the stand for last day of testimony
Ghost Ship Trial: Derick Almena gets combative on witness stand
Ghost Ship Trial: Main defendant accuses prosecution witnesses of lying
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
More TOP STORIES News