Ghost Ship defendants ask for officials, landlords to be arrested for fire

Attorneys for the two defendants charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter in Ghost Ship case have filed a citizen's arrest for those who visited the Oakland warehouse prior to the Dec. 2, 2016 fire.The document names three landlords, and city officials from four departments including a building inspector, CPS agent, six members of the fire department and three from the police department.The defendants, Derick Almena and Max Harris, claim those named all visited, spent time and attended parties at Ghost Ship and were well aware of the dangerous living conditions-- including fire dangers-- but took no action, which led to 36 deaths.