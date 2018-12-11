GHOST SHIP FIRE

Ghost Ship defendants ask for officials, landlords to be arrested for fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Attorneys for the defendants in the Ghost Ship fire case have filed a citizen's arrest for those who visited the Oakland warehouse prior to the fire. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Attorneys for the two defendants charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter in Ghost Ship case have filed a citizen's arrest for those who visited the Oakland warehouse prior to the Dec. 2, 2016 fire.

RELATED: Ghost Ship: Friends and family remember loved ones killed in Oakland fire 2 years later

The document names three landlords, and city officials from four departments including a building inspector, CPS agent, six members of the fire department and three from the police department.

RELATED: Judge Vernon Nakahara assigned to preside over Oakland's Ghost Ship trial

The defendants, Derick Almena and Max Harris, claim those named all visited, spent time and attended parties at Ghost Ship and were well aware of the dangerous living conditions-- including fire dangers-- but took no action, which led to 36 deaths.

For full coverage on Oakland's deadly Ghost Ship fire, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firearrestalameda countyghost ship fireOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GHOST SHIP FIRE
Judge assigned to preside over Oakland's Ghost Ship trial
Friends, family remember loved ones killed in Ghost Ship fire
Ghost Ship defendants give up on plea deal, want trial
Attorneys for Ghost Ship fire suspects won't ask for change of venue
More ghost ship fire
Top Stories
Driver killed in big-rig crash on westbound I-580 in Pleasanton
Oakland files lawsuit against NFL, Raiders over team's 'illegal move' to Las Vegas
Was the moon landing faked? Common arguments behind conspiracy theories
Bay Area transit changes for 2019
'Safe on 17' campaign aims to reduce crashes on Highway 17
Q&A: 7 On Your Side answers Covered California questions tomorrow
Stephen Curry says he doesn't believe man landed on the moon
SF police seeking women caught on camera in restaurant rampage
Show More
Schumer calls Trump wall threat 'temper tantrum'
Two charged for planning separate terror attacks in the US
Bear found in trash bin with mange doing well, but won't be released into wild
Rare albino deer caught on camera in Ohio
Dense Tule Fog impacts millions in Bay Area, Central Valley
More News