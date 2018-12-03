GHOST SHIP FIRE

Judge Vernon Nakahara assigned to preside over Oakland's Ghost Ship trial

EMBED </>More Videos

Alameda County Judge Vernon Nakahara will preside over the Ghost Ship trial next spring. (Photos by Lake County police/Bay Area News Group)

by Cornell Barnard
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Alameda County Judge Vernon Nakahara will preside over the Ghost Ship trial next spring. That decision was made Monday in Alameda County Superior Court.

RELATED: Friends, family remember loved ones killed in Oakland Ghost Ship fire 2 years later

Nakahara is retired but will return to the bench. According to Law.com, Nakahara was an Alameda County municipal judge in 1989 and later appointed to Superior Court by Governor Pete Wilson in 1995.

Defendants Derick Almena and Max Harris are charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter. Both men were involved in running the artist collective which burned during a party on December 2, 2016, trapping 36 people inside.

RELATED: Remembering the Oakland Ghost Ship Fire victims

Earlier this year, both defendants had agreed to a plea deal but a judge later rejected that, claiming they did not show enough for remorse for the tragedy.

"Judge Nakahara is very satisfactory, he's honest and fair we are grateful for that," said Tony Serra, attorney for Derick Almena.

VIDEO: Attorneys, victim's father speak about Ghost Ship fire plea deal

The cause of the fire is still a mystery. The trial is set to begin April 2, 2019.

For for full coverage on Oakland's deadly Ghost Ship fire, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
ghost ship firefatal firedeadly firefirecourt casecourtmanslaughterjailmemorialOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Remembering the Oakland Ghost Ship Fire victims one year later
PHOTOS: A look inside the Oakland Ghost Ship collective warehouse
VIDEOS: Attorneys, victim's father speak about Ghost Ship fire plea deal
Oakland Ghost Ship fire defendants reach plea deal, will avoid trial
GHOST SHIP FIRE
Friends, family remember loved ones killed in Ghost Ship fire
Ghost Ship defendants give up on plea deal, want trial
Attorneys for Ghost Ship fire suspects won't ask for change of venue
Ghost Ship case postponed in court until Nov. 9
More ghost ship fire
Top Stories
WATCH: George HW Bush lies in state at U.S. Capitol
Tentative agreement reached in Marriott hotel strike in SF
1 dead, 1 in life-threatening condition after shooting in SF
Pence offers nation's condolences to Bush family
Couple had to prove New Mexico was a state before marriage
'Christmas Vacation' holiday display causes panic in Texas
USPS suspends regular delivery Wednesday for Day of Mourning
FBI assisting after former Bay Area radio host found dead in Kentucky
Show More
Llamas at UC Berkeley help students cope with finals
Prayer from Bush's 1989 inauguration fills cathedral
1 dead, 40 injured after bus carrying youth football team crashes in Arkansas
Accuweather Forecast: Cloudy overnight with rain in the morning
Funeral plans for President George H.W. Bush
More News