Ghost Ship: Friends and family remember loved ones killed in Oakland fire 2 years later

Mourners honored those killed in the Ghost Ship fire in Oakland two years ago today. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Dozens of mourners joined for a 'boom-box' march through the streets of Oakland to honor the 36 people killed in the Ghost Ship fire two years ago today, December 02, 2016.

A memorial of flowers and candles grew during the day in front of the burned out shell of the warehouse.

Sue & Keith Slocum lost their only daughter Donna Kellogg in the fire.

They say did not want to come today, but felt they had to, to comfort other families.

These families and friends of the victims say they don't want another tragedy like this to happen again. They want justice.

Several people would like to see a permanent memorial to victims installed at the location of the fire or somewhere else in Oakland.

Defendants in the case are likely headed for trial next spring, 2019.

