GHOST SHIP FIRE

Oakland Ghost Ship defendants give up on plea deal, now want trial

The charred exterior of the Ghost Ship warehouse in Oakland, Calif. is seen in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The defendants in the deadly Ghost Ship warehouse fire are headed for trial after all. Defense Attorney Tony Serra says his client passed him a note saying he now wants to face a judge and jury.

This comes after a judge this morning refused to reinstate a controversial plea agreement that would have given defendant Derick Almena nine years in prison and six years for co-defendant Max Harris. Both were involved in running the Ghostship - an artist's collective in Oakland.

On Dec. 2, 2016, a fire tore through the building - killing 36 people. Almena and defendant Max Harris are due back in court Dec. 3 so a trial judge can be appointed.
