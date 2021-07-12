Oakland's Destiny Arts Center opens registration for summer dance programs

At the Woorigarak Korean Cultural Art Center, in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, a group of Second-generation Korean Americans preserves the beauty of Korea’s culture through dance.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- For more than 30 years, Destiny Arts Center has used movement-based arts to uplift youth in Oakland.The center has programming throughout the year, and registration is open for summer classes.Director Rashidi Omari spoke with ABC7 News about the significance of these programs for the children, especially after the pandemic where we've spent so much time in isolation and being socially distant."We allow them to have a space to find their voice," Omari said."We encourage them to speak out and we encourage them to follow their dreams and figure out how they can create change in this world in a positive way."Courses include mural making, hip hop and Afro beats, percussion, Zimbabwean dance, house music, Latin movement and modern movement.Reopening after the pandemic, Destiny Arts' main focus is to get programs up and running again for children.Classes for adults, are something the organization does plan on bringing back in the near future.Suggested price for classes is $75-150 per month (sliding-scale) for the full session, with a drop-in option of $15 per class.