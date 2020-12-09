building a better bay area

San Francisco's Alonzo King LINES Ballet continues making moves amid pandemic

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The art of movement has a way of keeping people going in the literal sense and beyond. Alonzo King LINES Ballet has been dedicated to dance since 1982 and it doesn't plan to stop during the pandemic.

"All of our performances were cut, everything," Alonzo King, founder and artistic director of the company, said. "In fact, the company was performing in Italy where all the news was coming from at the epicenter of the biggest outbreak. We had to get out of Italy in two days, go to perform in France and then get home. Everybody was safe. Thank God no one was infected."

RELATED: With no date yet for reopening entertainment venues, out of work artists struggle to survive

LINES Ballet has lost 75% of its revenue. Like many others, the company made the virtual pivot to continue teaching.

"All of our teaching, all of our community classes, everything has gone online because that was it," King continues. "It was a bit halt, but the halt did not stop us from finding ways to keep producing work and being creative."

RELATED: COVID-19 Impact: Alonzo King's LINES ballet company in San Francisco to hold virtual financial relief event

LINES Ballet is preparing for a residency inside a COVID-19 artistic bubble in Arizona. The company received a grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.

"They gave us a $350,000 grant to in their words, 'continue to do what you do," King said.

RELATED: Alonzo King, founder of Alonzo King LINES Ballet, making history through dance in San Francisco
EMBED More News Videos

February is Black History Month and ABC7 News is celebrating by sharing the stories of people making history in the Bay Area.



"We're going to be going to Wickenburg," King went on. "There will be a doctor there doing testing all the time. There's going to be a film crew so we can make work and also sell work. It was one of the initiatives of the Mellon Foundation that we can try to monetize the work that we're building."

King told ABC7 News the work created in Arizona will explore universal truths relevant to today's society.

"We in all of our making and doing, we forget what we're making and what we're doing is being done by the heart and the mind," King replied. "The heart and the mind have to be nourished."


If you would like to support Alonzo King LINES Ballet, click here.

Building a Better Bay Area: The State of the Arts

See more stories and videos about Building a Better Bay Area here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssan franciscobuilding a better bay areaentertainmentballetdanceeconomyhistoryarts & cultureperforming arts
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Better Bay Area: The State of the Arts
Nurses alarmed at possible 2-day ICU training program
Is it safe for children to return to school? Doctors weigh in
1st day of new shelter order felt 'close to doomsday'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Is anyone enforcing the new stay-at-home order? We asked them
CA breaks ICU record for 5th straight day
Everything to know about CA's confusing new stay-at-home order
1 county changes tiers as COVID-19 crisis worsens
'Superspreader': 158 arrested at underground party in Palmdale
Nurses alarmed at possible 2-day ICU training program
Proposal seeks increased requirements for CA peace officers
Show More
Better Bay Area: The State of the Arts
Poll shows 63% willing to take COVID-19 vaccine in US
CA restaurant owner claims to find stay-at-home 'loophole'
COVID-19 updates:: SJ pastor faces up to $50K in fines for defying health orders
John Lennon, Yoko Ono, Geraldo ride a cable car and tour SF
More TOP STORIES News