COVID-19 Impact: Alonzo King's LINES ballet company in San Francisco to hold virtual financial relief event

EMBED >More News Videos The San Francisco Ballet orchestra played for free outdoors for people since the pandemic won't allow them to play at the War Memorial Opera House anymore.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's LINES ballet, led by artistic director and founder Alonzo King, will be hosting a virtual fundraising event on Saturday to help offset economic losses from COVID-19.King's organization has been a world-renowned contemporary ballet company, education and artistic hub in the heart of San Francisco since 1982.Like for many other arts organizations, the pandemic has presented a great challenge for the companyLINES has lost 75 percent of its normal revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic. relief fund has been set up to help the company, and the community will be able to support LINES this weekend virtually.LINES will present "Pas De Deux: An Evening of Choreography and Conversation" this Saturday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.The hour long online event will showcase an excerpt of new work, an auction, and a conversation between LINES founder and artistic director Alonzo King and retired ABC7 news anchor Carolyn Tyler."We're going to be talking about the LINES community relief fund and the urgency of art in the time we're living in," King says, "so often art is put on the back burner, but when we really look at the meaning of art, art is the knowledge of how things are done."For more information about "Pas De Deux: An Evening of Choreography and Conversation," click here