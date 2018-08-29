Details into alleged financial crimes revealed after headless body found in San Francisco home of missing man

EMBED </>More Videos

The legal trouble may be just beginning for a person of interest in the case of a missing San Francisco man who lived in a home where a headless corpse was found. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The legal trouble may be just beginning for a person of interest in the case of a missing San Francisco man who lived in a home where a headless corpse was found.

TIMELINE: Headless body found in fish tank after San Francisco homeowner reported missing


Lance Silva is a person of interest in the case of missing person Brian Egg. Silva had a court hearing Wednesday on a different case after Alameda County prosecutors say he violated his probation on a grand theft conviction seven years ago.

San Francisco police arrested him two weeks ago for financial crimes, ID theft and homicide related to the disappearance of 65-year-old Brian Egg, but those charges were dropped while the investigation continues.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
body part founddead bodymissing manmissing personpolicedeath investigationhomicide investigationbody foundcrimeinvestigationfinancefraudcourt casecourtSan FranciscoOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
SFPD finds headless body in home of missing man
Top Stories
Recalled Safeway beef made Clearlake man sick, family claims
TIMELINE: Body with no head, hands discovered in San Francisco
Police: SJ teacher suspected in road rage incident arrested in class with gun
Mysterious doorbell ringer safe after boyfriend's suspected suicide
Why Raiders stepped up to save Oakland youth sports eliminated by district
SF Mayor Breed tours model of safe injection site
Report reveals why it's hard to buy one thing at Target
Bill extending nightlife hours in San Francisco, Oakland passes through Assembly
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: Amazon expands tire installations at Sears, Southwest Early Bird check-in costs more
Burlingame attorney says John McCain helped victims of 1980's savings, loan crisis
VIDEO: Here's what a safe injection site could look like in SF
Catastrophic fires prompt some insurers to drop Bay Area homeowners
Tractor trailer full of candy flips in alleged road rage incident
More News