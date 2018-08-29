SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The legal trouble may be just beginning for a person of interest in the case of a missing San Francisco man who lived in a home where a headless corpse was found.
Lance Silva is a person of interest in the case of missing person Brian Egg. Silva had a court hearing Wednesday on a different case after Alameda County prosecutors say he violated his probation on a grand theft conviction seven years ago.
San Francisco police arrested him two weeks ago for financial crimes, ID theft and homicide related to the disappearance of 65-year-old Brian Egg, but those charges were dropped while the investigation continues.
