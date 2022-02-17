DNA match helps solve 25-year-old cold case murder of Bay Area woman

EMBED <>More Videos

DNA match solve 25-year-old Sonoma Co. cold case murder

SONOMA, Calif. (KGO) -- A DNA match is being credited for helping to solve a 25-year-old cold case in Sonoma County.

According to the Sheriff's office, DNA submitted by investigators to a testing institute in Richmond last year, matched that of Jack Bokin, a convicted felon, who died in prison last December.

The match ends the part of the mystery surrounding the death of Michelle Veal of Union City, who's badly beaten body was found in field near Cotati in 1997.

"The family was obviously relieved, and its just a prime example over how we don't forget abut the victims, every family deserves answers and this is the case," Sgt. Juan Valencia said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sonomamurderhomicidednacold case
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
3 Bay Area cities have some of most expensive 1-2 bedroom rentals
Stanford team identifies 'double-hazard' wildfire zones in the West
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
How to see the full snow moon in the sky tonight
What to know as California drops mask mandate
Cypress Mandela training next generation of Black trade workers
Yosemite to require reservations during peak hours this summer
Show More
New arrest made in SF theft of French bulldog
Breakthrough treatment cures woman of HIV
Police issue all clear after possible chemical emergency in Fremont
EXCLUSIVE: SF Pride to be celebrated in person
Rams fans cheer Super Bowl champs at LA victory parade
More TOP STORIES News