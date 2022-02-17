DNA match helps solve 25-year-old cold case murder of Bay Area woman

SONOMA, Calif. (KGO) -- A DNA match is being credited for helping to solve a 25-year-old cold case in Sonoma County.According to the Sheriff's office, DNA submitted by investigators to a testing institute in Richmond last year, matched that of Jack Bokin, a convicted felon, who died in prison last December.The match ends the part of the mystery surrounding the death of Michelle Veal of Union City, who's badly beaten body was found in field near Cotati in 1997."The family was obviously relieved, and its just a prime example over how we don't forget abut the victims, every family deserves answers and this is the case," Sgt. Juan Valencia said.