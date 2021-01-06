SF woman assaulted at gunpoint, 5-month-old French Bulldog stolen in Russian Hill

SAN FRANCISCO ATTACK: Sarah Vorhaus says she was assaulted at gunpoint by three men while on a walk with her dogs in Russian Hill tonight. She says they punched her in the face and drove off with her 5-month-old French Bulldog, Chloe. pic.twitter.com/hFhA0sBg8z — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) January 6, 2021

This is Chloe. She has blue/gray eyes, a white spot on her chest, weighs about 13 pounds and wears a purple collar.



Sarah says she has not yet been microchipped because they had to wait for her to be spayed.



She’s asking anyone with information to call the number below. pic.twitter.com/kNMxLva8MO — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) January 6, 2021

Sarah says this attack happened around 5:45p on Hyde & Broadway. She said there were several people on the street and SFPD is interviewing witnesses.



I am absolutely devastated for her and Chloe. Let’s hope there is security video in the area & the assaulters can be identified. pic.twitter.com/LGqjbvUmwo — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) January 6, 2021

SFPD STATEMENT: Here is a statement from @SFPD about Sarah's assault tonight in Russian Hill. They are investigating. Tip line below. pic.twitter.com/dvkqg4GgQL — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) January 6, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A 30-year-old San Francisco woman says her 5-month-old French Bulldog was stolen by three men who assaulted her Tuesday night at gunpoint while on a walk in Russian Hill.Sarah Vorhaus said she was walking alone with her two dogs, Chloe and Colton, on Hyde St. and Broadway around 5:45 p.m. when she heard a man come up behind her and say, "give me your dog."When she turned around a man holding a gun began punching her in the face. He then took Chloe and got in a car with the two other men and drove off."I just started screaming for help," a distraught Vorhaus told ABC7 News Tuesday night. "Someone called 911 and the ambulance came."Vorhaus was taken to the hospital and is now recovering. She is desperately searching for her dog and is offering a $2,000 reward for her return with no questions asked.Vorhaus said she has had Chloe since October. She has blue-gray eyes, a small white spot on her chest, and weighs roughly 13 pounds. She wears a purple collar. Vorhaus said she has not yet been microchipped because she was waiting for Chloe to be spayed."No questions asked, we will pay truly anything, no questions asked," Vorhaus said through tears. "I don't even care what happens to this guy. I just want to get Chloe back."Vorhaus said there were several people on the street at the time of the attack. She said the three men were all wearing masks. The man with the gun who punched her appeared to be in his 20s or 30s and was wearing a hoodie.SFPD confirmed to ABC7 News they are investigating a robbery that occurred at roughly 5:52 p.m. on the 1700 block on Hyde Street.Vorhaus said she has lived in San Francisco for six years and this will likely be the final straw."I think we're going to leave," she said.But first she must find Chloe.Vorhaus said anyone who has any information on Chloe's whereabouts can call Sarah's boyfriend Peter at 630-441-0351.Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.