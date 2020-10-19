French Bulldogs found after bizarre dog-napping from San Francisco home, police say suspect arrested

Doug Roenicke was just reunited with his 10-week old French Bulldog puppy, Lila. She was recovered in the Mission District on Saturday around 6 p.m. Hours before, Roenicke was also reunited with Indigo.
Roenicke, who is a dog trainer and breeder, says Indigo and her sister Lila were stolen from his San Francisco home on Saturday around 1:50 p.m.
He noticed the window was open and the puppies were missing from their pen and Roenicke says the apparent suspect left behind a shirt and a drug pipe.
"We've been working with police I put out 400 flyers last night," Roenicke said.
RELATED: San Francisco owner reunites with dog who was stolen 4 months ago
Hours later, this man was spotted inside a 7/11 store on 18th Street with two puppies on the counter matching the same description as Lila & Indigo. Employee Jaime Alvarez says the man wanted to sell them.
"He offered to me, but I don't have money, he said I want to sell, $500 each," Alvarez said.
Then, on Sunday afternoon, Doug Roenicke got a call from a woman who bought one of the pups from a man on the street for her daughter. The family did not want to be identified but told us, it seemed too good to be true. Indigo was reunited with her owner.
"I put the word out, people started connecting," Roenicke said. "She bought this for her girls and knew it wasn't right."
RELATED: Guide dog returned to blind man after backyard theft
A short time later, police detained a suspect on Mission Street, about his possible connection to the stolen dogs.
SFPD is still investigating the incident and released a statement to ABC7 News about the suspect here:
While all parties were on scene a suspect was identified as the person who sold the dog. That suspect was located and taken into custody. The suspect was identified as 39 year-old Francisco Zaragoza. Zaragoza was transported to San Francisco County Jail and booked on charges of receiving stolen property (496(a) PC), providing false identification to a peace officer (148.9 PC) and possession of drug paraphernalia (11364 H&S).
Following the return of the dog and arrest of the suspect, a second party came forward and contacted the owner of the dog, believing she had purchased the second stolen dog. The two met and determined that it was the stolen dog and the dog was returned to the owner.
While an arrest has been made this remains an open investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin your text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous..
"WE DID IT" The 2 French bulldogs that were stolen in SF have been reunited with their owner! @SFPD has made an arrest and identified the suspect here: https://t.co/j62k6EXVWh— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) October 19, 2020
Owner Doug Roenicke sent ABC7 News' @CornellBarnard this video of when both pups returned home! pic.twitter.com/6WAFSdv2XP
UPDATE: both dogs have been found! Lila was found in the last 10 minutes! https://t.co/WYy7Nmbbmv— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) October 19, 2020
SF Man says his two French Bulldog puppies “Indigo” & “Lila” were stolen Saturday from his home. Employees at a Castro convenience store report seeing the pups with a man who offered to sell them for $500 each. #SFPD investigating. pic.twitter.com/bTyjv73qnM— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) October 18, 2020
Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.