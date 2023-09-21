Several Trump allies could be witnesses in upcoming Georgia election interference trial

The former president seems to admit he did not win the 2020 election and it was his decision to claim it was rigged.

Several high-level allies of former President Donald Trump -- including Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel and Trump adviser Boris Epshteyn -- could potentially be called as witnesses in the first Georgia election interference trial next month, according to a court filing in the case.

McDaniel and Epshteyn were among 52 names that were submitted on a list of potential witnesses and evidence filed Thursday by attorneys for defendant Kenneth Chesebro, who is set to begin trial alongside Sidney Powell on Oct. 23.

"Defendant Kenneth Chesebro respectfully provides notice of the following evidence and witness(es) for the 10/13/23 trial," said the filing from attorneys Scott Grubman and Manubir Arora.

While not all of the names are certain to be called to testify, the filing provides a hint as to the possible scope of the trial.

Former President Trump has entered a plea of not guilty in the Georgia election interference case and waived his right to appear at his arraignment.

Other potential witnesses on the list are Trump's former deputy White House Counsel Pat Philbin, former Trump campaign attorney Justin Clark, and former Trump campaign adviser Matt Morgan.

The list also includes former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik, a longtime adviser to both Trump and Rudy Giuliani.

Also on the list are a number of the so-called "alternate electors" who were not charged as part of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Wills' indictment.

Trump and 18 others have pleaded not guilty to all charges in the DA's sweeping racketeering indictment for alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia. The former president says his actions were not illegal and that the investigation is politically motivated.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee earlier this month set an Oct. 23 trial date for Chesebro and Powell after they both filed speedy trial demands. A trial date fo the other 17 defendants, including Trump, has yet to be scheduled amid ongoing legal battles.