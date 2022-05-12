Titanic, Monsters Inc. and Mars: Neil deGrasse Tyson reviews the science behind our favorite movies

"An Astrophysicist Goes to the Movies" dives into the science that our favorite movies got wrong, and some of the stuff they got right.
Dr. Tyson spoke to ABC7 News anchor Reggie Aqui about getting James Cameron to fix a scene in Titanic, what Pixar got right in Monsters Inc., Elon Musk, and getting humans to Mars.
"An Evening With Neil deGrasse Tyson: An Astrophysicist Goes to the Movies" will take place on May 20 at the Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco. For more information, visit here.
