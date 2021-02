CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Driver robbed while in San Francisco traffic

ROBBED WHILE DRIVING: Ben & Masha, real estate photographers noticed someone was following them near the on-ramp heading east on I-80



WATCH: their window gets smashed & suspects take $7K in photo equipment.



Tesla driver Alex caught it all camera. https://t.co/dfdfCRywJ7 pic.twitter.com/YyCz8Jg00B — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) February 6, 2021

EMBED >More News Videos SFPD is still searching for the suspects who brutally assaulted a San Francisco woman and stole her French Bulldog puppy last month in Russian Hill.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A driver captured video of a brazen robbery while driving through traffic in San Francisco on Friday afternoon.The driver, Alex, says he was about to get on an onramp, heading east on I-80 around 4:30 p.m. There, he witnessed someone jump out of a Honda Accord and smash a window of a Prius in front of him.The thief grabbed a bag and drove off.ABC7's Dion Lim spoke to the victims of the robbery, a husband and wife, who are from Iran.Ben says him and his wife, Masha, are real estate photographers and were on a shoot near Dolores Park.Ben, who was in the passenger seat of the Prius, says his wife noticed someone following them after the shoot.The couple says about $7,000 worth of camera equipment was stolen. They said they have not seen anything like this before and have filed a police report.If you have any information regarding this incident, you may e-mail the couple at info@homeshots.us.A GoFundMe account was set up for Ben and Masha here. Dion Lim will have more details of the incident with the witness and the victim tonight on ABC7 News at 11 p.m.