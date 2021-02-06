caught on camera

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Driver robbed while in San Francisco traffic

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A driver captured video of a brazen robbery while driving through traffic in San Francisco on Friday afternoon.

The driver, Alex, says he was about to get on an onramp, heading east on I-80 around 4:30 p.m. There, he witnessed someone jump out of a Honda Accord and smash a window of a Prius in front of him.

The thief grabbed a bag and drove off.

ABC7's Dion Lim spoke to the victims of the robbery, a husband and wife, who are from Iran.

Ben says him and his wife, Masha, are real estate photographers and were on a shoot near Dolores Park.



Ben, who was in the passenger seat of the Prius, says his wife noticed someone following them after the shoot.

The couple says about $7,000 worth of camera equipment was stolen. They said they have not seen anything like this before and have filed a police report.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you may e-mail the couple at info@homeshots.us.

A GoFundMe account was set up for Ben and Masha here.

Related topics:
san franciscotheftrobberycaught on videocar theftfreewaytrafficdrivingcaught on camera
