Catalytic converters stolen from vans belonging to East Bay Alzheimer's nonprofit

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- An East Bay organization is asking for donations, after catalytic converters were stolen from three of its vans in Berkeley over Easter weekend.

Alzheimer's Services of the East Bay uses the vans to transport patients around Alameda County.

ASEB is insured, but there is a deductible of $1,000 per van. "Financially, we are being tapped to come out of pocket $3,000 that we really don't have right now," said executive director Micheal Pope.

If you'd like to donate to Alzheimer's Services of the East Bay, you can do so here.
