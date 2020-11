California unemployment: Workers with jobs desperately try to return the EDD overpayments before year's end

EMBED >More News Videos The California EDD and banking partner Bank of America have been freezing unemployment accounts suspected of fraud. One Bay Area woman had $9,000 in her account, but was locked out. With no money, she sent her three children to live with their aunt.

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- While thousands of unemployed workers struggle to get their EDD benefits, another group has the opposite problem. They received benefits even though they have jobs. That might seem like free money, but it's actually a huge problem.EDD paid thousands of workers automatically when the pandemic hit. But many had returned to work. They've been trying to give the money back or face penalties and taxes -- but no response from EDD. 7 On Your Side introduced you to Les Wylie of Hayward earlier this year. He and his wife Catherine have been trying since last march to return money the EDD gave him by mistake."I been trying to tell them I didn't need the money, I don't want the money, I want to give it back," Wylie said. "And they won't contact me to tell me who, what, where to send the money to."Les is a candymaker at Annabelle's in Hayward. The factory shut down when the pandemic hit and Wylie applied for unemployment.But three days later, the factory reopened, Wylie went back to work, and he stopped claiming unemployment.But EDD didn't stop paying him."Called the number on the back of the bank card to see what the balance was: $6,200 dollars," Wylie said.Wylie tried contacting EDD, even sent a certified letter pleading: "Help me stop these payments and return the money..."No response.The same thing happened to Cindy Carter in Dublin - she returned to work only to find money still pouring into her EDD account. EDD couldn't tell her how to fix it."I have a card with four to $6,000 on it that's not mine," she said. "I don't trust sending them a check right now to pay them off... because they're not getting my letters, they're not getting my emails."She worries the EDD will eventually charge interest and penalties on benefits she didn't ask for.And, as the end of the year draws near, another pitfall."They could automatically tax us for it and we can't spend it, so we're putting out more money to the government," points out Catherine Wylie."There are severe ramifications for not addressing it." CPA Norman Golden says the money will be reported as income to the IRS. So, the workers will have to report the unwanted earnings too."It doesn't do any good to sit there and say, 'This is wrong, I shouldn't have gotten money, I'm trying to get it back,'" said Golden.Now the EDD says workers can submit a form to certify for those benefits. If it shows they were overpaid, EDD will provide a way to return the funds.But workers have only until Saturday, November 20 to file the form."We're really afraid of them coming back at us for something we didn't do. I don't wanna be accused of fraud because of their mistake," said Les Wylie.EDD gave automatic benefits up until May 9, 2020. If you were overpaid during that time, you can use the form to give money back.