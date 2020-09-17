$2.5 million in EDD fraud leads to arrest of 44 suspects in Beverly Hills, police say

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. -- 44 people, primarily from other states, have been arrested in Beverly Hills in less than two weeks for alleged identity theft and California Employment Development Department fraud totaling over $2.5 million, authorities said Wednesday.

Investigators learned earlier this month that people were using stolen identities to fraudulently obtain EDD benefits loaded onto debit cards, which can be as high as $20,000, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.

Cardholders can withdraw up to $1,000 a day per card.

Are you receiving mysterious EDD letters? Scammers file bogus claims using random addresses
EMBED More News Videos

Residents receive dozens of EDD letters addressed to complete strangers after scammers hijack addresses to file bogus EDD claims. Residents who get them are possibly at risk of run ins with the crooks.



"Suspects have traveled primarily out of state to obtain these fraudulent EDD cards in California,'' the Police Department said in a statement. The suspects allegedly used the cards "to lease short-term rentals, rent luxury vehicles, dine at restaurants and purchase high-end merchandise.''

During the investigation, police discovered 129 fraudulent EDD cards worth over $2.5 million, as well as seven handguns and $289,000 in cash.

Multiple agencies, including the Los Angeles Police Department, sheriff's department, California Highway Patrol and U.S. Secret Service, met Wednesday to discuss collaboration on combating the issue.

RELATED: California Unemployment: Scammers get EDD benefits while 1 million jobless still can't

"There are millions of tax dollars being spent fraudulently as a result of this trend,'' Beverly Hills Police Department Chief Dominick Rivetti said.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the Beverly Hills Police Department at (310) 285-2125.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
beverly hillslos angeles countyarrestunemployment californiainsurance fraudfraudunemploymentidentity theft
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fog, not smoke, returns to the Bay Area -- for now
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels
Gov. Newsom signs bills to protect CA workers amid pandemic
Wild statistics show COVID-19's impact on Bay Area
ABC7, Red Cross team up for Day of Giving for Western Wildfires
Sonoma Co. COVID-19 numbers fastest climbing in Bay Area
Looking back at 6 months of sheltering in place
Show More
Students don't miss out: MasterClass makes year subscription $1
SJ Unified sticks with distance learning for remainder of 2020
Barr under fire over comparison of COVID-19 lockdowns to slavery
Trump disputes CDC Director, calls him 'confused'
Entertainment venues across Bay Area risk closing amid COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News