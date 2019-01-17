<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5096104" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

One of the major issues Bay Area teachers face is trying to afford a place to live that's anywhere near the districts where they teach. While teacher salaries in California are among the lowest in the country, the cost of housing here is one of the highest. Here's a look at a San Francisco startup that's helping Bay Area teachers buy homes where they work. (KGO-TV)