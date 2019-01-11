BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA

Part of building a better bay area is building better schools. But it's tough to make education better when we have a teacher crisis. ABC7 is taking a a weeklong look at what's happening in schools throughout the region. We're searching for solutions to keep good teachers; for our communities and our kids.

Our educators can't afford to live in the communities where they teach, they leave their classrooms for higher paying jobs. And those who stay are being stretched thinner every day.

Starting on Monday, ABC7 is taking a weeklong look at what's happening in schools throughout the Bay Area. We're searching for solutions to keep good teachers; for our communities and our kids.

