SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Part of building a better bay area is building better schools. But it's tough to make education better when we have a teacher crisis.
Our educators can't afford to live in the communities where they teach, they leave their classrooms for higher paying jobs. And those who stay are being stretched thinner every day.
Starting on Monday, ABC7 is taking a weeklong look at what's happening in schools throughout the Bay Area. We're searching for solutions to keep good teachers; for our communities and our kids.
Check back for a look at our special coverage on the region's teacher crisis.
Take a look at all of ABC7's Building a Better Bay Area stories and videos.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Oakland High School teachers participate in one-day, unsanctioned strike
- Football helping Bay Area teachers afford homes
- Anger at community meeting over teacher housing idea in San Jose's Almaden Valley
- Family earning up to $138K qualifies for affordable housing in San Francisco
- Alameda teachers demand better pay, salaries among lowest in county
- Lower salaries and higher rent makes hiring teachers in Oakland tough
- Arizona teacher who posted annual salary online speaks out
- Report: Six-figure salaries considered low income in some Bay Area counties
- Affordability may prevent San Francisco from recruiting top teachers