SALARY

Arizona teacher who posted annual salary online speaks out

EMBED </>More Videos

Arizona teacher who posted annual salary online speaks out (KTRK)

ARIZONA --
With a national debate on teachers' salaries, one Arizona teacher is sharing her frustrations to spark change.

Through the help of social media, an elementary school teacher received a lot of support on social media after she posted her pay stub online.

RELATED: Some Palo Alto residents with six-figure incomes identify themselves as middle class

Second-grade teacher, Elisabeth Milich, took to social media that she earned just over $35,000 a year.

"My bi-weekly deposit is $639. $639. That's not sustainable," said Milich in an interview.

RELATED: Nanny job site listing offers $128K salary plus world travel

Millich said she could not make ends meet without her husband's income.

Arizona's Governor, Doug Ducey, says money available for teacher pay is up 9 percent since 2015.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationteacherteachersbuzzworthycareersjobsmoneysalaryArizona
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SALARY
SF will have first $15-an-hour minimum wage
Report: $117K a year considered 'low income' in some Bay Area counties
Disneyland workers call for higher wages
Consumer Catch-up: Amazon Prime perks, support animal opinions
Consumer Catch-up: American restricts service animals, 2018 grads starting salary
More salary
EDUCATION
San Jose middle school students welcomed back with standing ovation
Thousands of new beds slated for UC Berkeley students
Student refused lunch after being short 15 cents
San Francisco schools welcome back more than 50,000 students
Muni officials say service is normal on first day of SF Unified year
More Education
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News