With a national debate on teachers' salaries, one Arizona teacher is sharing her frustrations to spark change.Through the help of social media, an elementary school teacher received a lot of support on social media after she posted her pay stub online.Second-grade teacher, Elisabeth Milich, took to social media that she earned just over $35,000 a year."My bi-weekly deposit is $639. $639. That's not sustainable," said Milich in an interview.Millich said she could not make ends meet without her husband's income.Arizona's Governor, Doug Ducey, says money available for teacher pay is up 9 percent since 2015.