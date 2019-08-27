Education

California program to provide 2 years of free tuition to community college students

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Thousands of California residents can now attend two years of community college for free, thanks to a new program being promoted by Governor Gavin Newsom.

This year's state budget includes more than $42 million to expand the California College Promise program.

It will provide two years of free tuition to first-time students who attend community colleges on a full-time basis.

California's community colleges are the country's largest system of higher education.
