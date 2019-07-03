New California budget lets students attend community college free for 2 years

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) -- Lawmakers are hailing California's new $215 billion budget as one that aims to address the state's affordability crisis.There's $280 million earmarked for programs to make college more affordable.Eligible students would be able to attend community college free for two years, up from the current one.That's a nearly $42 million boost to Cal Grant awards to help low-income and middle-income students with tuition.It's Gov. Gavin Newsom's first state spending plan. "Higher education is not just CSU or UC. The first door of higher education is community college for millions of Californians and we're proud to have a second year of community college free."The budget also expands healthcare for people living in the U.S. illegally.Conservative lawmakers have criticized that component.