Operation Varsity Blues

Bay Area woman accused in college admissions scandal appears in court, USC could expel students involved

EMBED <>More Videos

Bay Area woman accused in college admissions scandal appears in court, USC could expel students involved

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A Bay Area woman accused along with her husband of paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to get their daughters into UCLA and USC made her first court appearance on Monday.

The Boston Globe reports Davina Isackson of Hilsborough appeared 11 days earlier than expected, she had originally been scheduled to appear on March 29.

She did not enter a plea and the Globe reports she was released on $1 million bond and ordered to surrender her passport.

RELATED: College admissions scandal investigation began with tip from Los Angeles man: Report

Prosecutors say Isackson and her husband Bruce paid more than $600,000 to help their daughters get into college. They add $250,000 came from Facebook stock given to the organization of the ring leader, Rick Singer.

One of the schools the Isacksons are accused of trying to get their daughters into, USC, is now reviewing students who may be caught up in the college admissions scandal.

RELATED: Operation Varsity Blues: Who is involved

On Monday the school posted an update saying it had notified students whose cases it was reviewing.

USC has placed their accounts on hold which means they cannot register for classes or acquire transcripts.

The school says it will take the appropriate action when the reviews are complete and that could include revoking admission or expelling students.

See more stories and videos related to Operation Varsity Blues.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
educationsan franciscocollege studentseducationscandaloperation varsity bluescollege
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
College admissions scandal: Bay Area woman in court, USC reviewing students
OPERATION VARSITY BLUES
UC Berkeley named in college admissions scandal
Should students involved in college admissions scandal be kicked out of school?
Admissions scandal investigation began with tip from LA man: Report
Former 49er Joe Montana responds on twitter about college admissions scam
TOP STORIES
Safe parking spots to open at several East Bay churches
Oakland hairstylist gets scammed out of life savings by catfish using US Marine's picture
Traffic accidents spike on Hwy 17 since start of the year
CHP blaming gang violence for shooting death of young woman on East Bay freeway
Reality TV star 'Mama June' arrested in Alabama
Owner of Hillsborough 'Flintstone House' says she plans to fight lawsuit
Lyft expected to raise more than $2-billion from upcoming IPO
Show More
Curry's 61-foot 3-pointer longest FG this season
Proposed towing reform could help low and middle class
Shooting of East Bay school principal shocks community
Officials announce Metallica, SF Symphony to be first event at Chase Center
2 studies to be launched to investigate mysterious odor in Milpitas
More TOP STORIES News