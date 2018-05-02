EDUCATION

Fremont school board expected to vote on controversial sex ed curriculum

Approximately 200 people signed up to speak in front of the Fremont Unified School District board Wednesday night. Parents, alumni and students gave passionate speeches on both sides of the sex ed issue. (KGO-TV)

By
FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) --
Approximately 200 people signed up to speak in front of the Fremont Unified School District board Wednesday night. Parents, alumni and students gave passionate speeches on both sides of the sex ed issue.

The district is considering adopting the 3Rs curriculum-Rights, Respect and Responsibility.

Superintendent Kim Wallace said it would bring the district in compliance with the 2016 California Healthy Youth Act. The act requires additional elements be taught, such as gender identity and sexual orientation.

Because Fremont currently teaches puberty and sexual health in elementary school, the new curriculum would apply to grades 4-6.

The school board has several options when it comes to the highly anticipated vote.

The board can decide to stop teaching sex ed in elementary school, in which case the 3Rs would not apply to the younger students. After it votes on which grades will be taught sex ed, then comes the vote on adopting the 3Rs.

Many parents feel the 3Rs' lessons are too explicit and do not include enough emphasis on abstinence.

Others believe the lessons on LGBTQ and inclusion are vital for young students.

If the board does adopt the 3Rs at Wednesday's meeting, the lessons will begin immediately.

The superintendent said they involve about 4 to 6 hours of instruction for each grade level.

Parents would be able to have their child "opt out" of sex ed.
