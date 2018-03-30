ABC7 STARS

Homework Hero: Ninive Calegari honored as an ABC7 Star

EMBED </>More Videos

As part of Women's History Month and "National March into Literacy" month, we introduce you to a San Francisco woman changing kids' lives one book at a time.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
As part of Women's History Month and "National March into Literacy" month, we introduce you to a San Francisco woman changing kids' lives one book at a time. Ninive Calegari is cofounder of 826 Valencia, among other things. She is an advocate for child literacy programs and education improvements across the nation. We're proud to honor her as an ABC7 Star.

826 Valencia was co-founded by Ninive Calegari and author Dave Eggers. The pair began the organization in 2002. In the past 16 years, 826 has become a national organization located in six cities in the U.S. They're also about to open in New Orleans.

"There are almost 40 centers around the world that have duplicated part or the whole of our programs," says Ninive, who is proud of their reach. "In Dublin, in Paris, in Mexico City, there are teams. Even as close as Sonoma!"

PHOTOS: Meet the stars where you live


Ninive is a fifth generation San Franciscan. She used to be a classroom teacher. She has spent her entire career trying to improve education in local schools and across the nation. "That's always driven me," says Ninive, "working with young people and having them reach their potential".

Next year 826 Valencia will open a third center in San Francisco. It will open in the Mission Bay neighborhood in 2019.

Apart from 826 Valenica, Ninive is also CEO of "Enterprise for Youth," a nonprofit helping young people get jobs.

Ninive is also the CEO and founder of "The Teacher Salary Project," an non-partisan organization trying to increase pay for educators.

Click here to meet more of the ABC7 Stars where you live.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationcommunitywhere you liveABC7 StarsbookschildrenteacherschoolSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC7 STARS
ABC7 Star: Registered nurse and lactation consultant Serena Meyer
Dancers with and without disabilities perform side-by-side
ABC7 Star: San Jose mom helps adults with autism
Nafy Flatley's American dream: the baobab fruit juice & bar
Cafe Crusader: Teresa Goines honored as an ABC7 Star
More ABC7 Stars
EDUCATION
San Jose middle school students welcomed back with standing ovation
Thousands of new beds slated for UC Berkeley students
Student refused lunch after being short 15 cents
San Francisco schools welcome back more than 50,000 students
Muni officials say service is normal on first day of SF Unified year
More Education
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News