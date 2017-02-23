<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=1432269" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Sixty percent of all HIV patients in San Francisco are over 50 years old. That aging population is already requiring more treatment and support. Enter UCSF's Ward 86, which is pioneering HIV care for those who struggle with changes in their later years.