Tiana Day amplifies youth voices, inspires local change through 'Youth Advocates for Change'

Since organizing the Golden Gate Bridge Black Lives Matter protest in 2020, Day has been honored as a CNN Hero and currently appears on TV, commercials, and more championing change on a global scale.
The natural-born leader's efforts ripple throughout the country, and Day invites youth to join in on her quest for local and national impact.
"I realized there are so many students who were wanting to get involved, but didn't know where to start," explained Day.
In response, she founded the nonprofit, "Youth Advocates for Change" (YA4C) an organization focused on creating space to normalize the acceptance of youth voices and inspire action inclusive of intersectional social justice issues.
Since its 2020 start, the organization has expanded with chapters in Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, and Ohio.
"I want to come into people's lives and be like, join the organization, this is how you get involved, this is how you start because I wish I had someone to do that for me and walk me through the steps," said Day.
Powered by students' passions, ideas, and talent, YA4C creates campaigns, hosts events, organizes rallies, and records podcasts--all with youth voices at the forefront.
YA4C recently collaborated with Project Level and musician 24kGoldn to donate clothes, shoes, and more to grade school kids in the Bay Area.
The group's biggest upcoming project: Small Business Saturday.
"My idea behind this is to redivert the attention from the big Black Friday event and instead turn it into how do we make this a community event," expressed Day. "How do we support our small businesses affected by COVID-19 and the pandemic."
Day remains focused on amplifying youth voices and leading necessary change through her platform. In her off time, she allows herself to dream.
"I just want to be happy, I just want to live with no regrets," expressed Day. "Really live every day to the fullest and know that I'm going to leave a lasting impact, whether it's on one person or 100 people."
