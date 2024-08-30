Senior dog advocate at SF shelter helps old dogs get forever homes

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Tanika Gaines is a dedicated foster parent, volunteer, and an every-dog advocate at Muttville, a nonprofit senior dog rescue on a mission to save the lives of older dogs often deemed 'unadoptable' and commonly euthanized in shelters.

Tanika has been volunteering at Muttville for over two years, driven by her desire to treat every dog as if they were her own, giving them a chance at a better life.

"I'm forever grateful because at Muttville, the staff and volunteers just bring such positive energy... that makes you feel safe and feel welcome just like the rescues. And you couldn't ask for a better environment when they allow you to be yourself the way they allow the dogs to be themselves," Tanika shares.

Muttville was founded in 2007 by Sherri Franklin, a longtime animal advocate and shelter volunteer, with the goal of saving the lives of older dogs. Despite their wonderful personalities, senior dogs are oftentimes euthanized simply because of their age and perceived less desirable to potential adopters. Muttville welcomes at-risk senior dogs who may need additional care or can no longer keep up with their guardians, providing them with the love and care they deserve while finding them new, loving homes.

"Muttville has given the opportunity to educate the public, educate the community, educate the neighborhood, even educate me about dogs and the humane treatment and the process and the steps that they take of bringing these wonderful dogs back to health and preparing them for their full potential forever home. That's what makes Muttville amazing," Tanika says.

Muttville is relocating and opening a brand-new headquarters south of Market Street in San Francisco. Starting September 14, 2024, the public is invited to visit Muttville's new space every Saturday during their open house from 11a.m. to 2 p.m. The new facility, filled with color, art, and comfortable spaces, will offer plenty of room for people to gather with each other and the dogs.

Muttville is the first shelter in the nation to provide a cage-free environment, allowing dogs to roam freely without being confined to concrete cages. The new space aims to revolutionize the concept of an animal shelter, making it a welcoming place where people and dogs can bond, potentially finding their next furry friends. CEO Franklin explains, "From the beginning, we wanted the newly rescued dogs to come in, decompress, and feel like they are living in a home. Potential adopters can meet the dogs in a very relaxed way, creating a magical moment for adoption."

In addition to being an adoption center, Muttville hosts community programs for senior citizens, humane education for children, and initiatives to educate the public on caring for their beloved companions.

Reflecting on her experience as a foster parent, Tanika says, "What makes me feel good is knowing that they're going into a better home than mine. And they can give them all the time, all the space, and all the energy that the dog deserves and that... I couldn't ask for more. And it starts with Muttville. It starts with the love. And giving them that security that it's going to be ok and they have a chance. And that hope is there. And I couldn't be more happy for them."

For more information, visit Muttville Senior Dog Rescue or email info@muttville.org.

