<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3131917" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

As a teacher in San Francisco, Dr. Joseph Marshall, Jr. says he was tired of seeing his bright young students end up on drugs, in prison or dead. So he decided to do something about it, one person at a time. Now, 226 college graduates later, we're proud to honor him as an ABC7 Star.