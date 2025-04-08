Supportive Sisterhood: SF nonprofit president fosters community through volunteering, fundraising

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Annie Eriksen, president of the Spinsters of San Francisco (SOSF), has been part of the organization for five years and is currently serving her second term as president. She aims to uplift her community and fulfill the needs of her members by fostering a welcoming, supportive, and inclusive environment for all.

The Spinsters of San Francisco (SOSF) was founded on November 6, 1929, by Patricia Tobin (Mrs. Sheldon Cooper), the granddaughter of M.H. de Young. Recognizing the need for a social club for unmarried young professional women, Patricia held the first meeting in her grandfather's mansion at 1919 California Street, in the ballroom. At the time, the Bachelors of San Francisco had already been established, and this group of young women sought to create a sister organization - one that fostered both professional connections and lifelong friendships.

For over 95 years, SOSF has brought together remarkable women in the San Francisco Bay Area through active social networking, fostering meaningful friendships, professional support, and a lasting positive impact on the community.

SOSF supports local communities by partnering with numerous nonprofits throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. Members volunteer at cleanup events, meal services, and fundraisers, contributing to organizations such as Together SF, St. Anthony's, The Princess Project, The Guardsmen, Compass Family Services, and SF SafeHouse.

Annie explains, "While we volunteer with many different organizations throughout the year, our membership selects one nonprofit partner to receive the majority of our philanthropic efforts. This year, we are partnered with Edgewood, which focuses on mental health services for youth in the Bay Area."

SOSF hosts several fundraisers annually, including their largest event, the Legacy Benefit, a silent auction and gala. During the event, they present the Patricia Tobin Award, which honors an SOSF alumna who has continued to give back to the community beyond her time in the organization.

In addition to fundraising, SOSF organizes picnics, parties, and public events throughout the year. "We host our Fleet Week party every year in San Francisco, and we're also launching new annual events, including a pickleball tournament, a movie studio event, and a kickball tournament, which are some of our biggest fundraisers aside from the Legacy Benefit."

As president, Annie prioritizes volunteering and philanthropy as the heart of SOSF, while also fostering strong connections among members. She explains:

"Being part of this group has given me some of the best friends and relationships I've made in the city. It's so hard being single in San Francisco, and having a group of women to talk to makes such a difference. Even in a big, bustling city, it's easy to feel alone and isolated. I'm so thankful I found SOSF when I did - it was right before the pandemic, a time when isolation was overwhelming. Having this community of women gave me an immediate sense of belonging.

We have communication channels set up so you can easily reach out - whether it's, 'Hey, I'm grabbing a drink at this bar,' or 'I'm heading to a street cleanup if anyone wants to join.' It's such a great support system. My advice to anyone is: you don't have to be alone. I know putting yourself out there is hard, and new social clubs are popping up left and right, but what makes Spinsters special is our history and the fact that we'll continue to be here... Having a physical space and a real-life community is so important. We even host pre-parties before big events so that no one has to go alone. At the end of the day, we're social creatures, and having a place to connect makes all the difference. It can be isolating to see a million people walking by yet still feel alone. That's why creating a welcoming space and extending a hand to say, 'Hey, come with me,' truly matters."

What Annie loves most about SOSF is the variety of volunteer opportunities it offers. "We have relationships with so many different organizations, making it easy for anyone to find something they're passionate about. For those who love animals, we've worked with the SPCA. We do street cleanups and partner with organizations that support the unhoused population. Edgewood focuses on mental health, and we collaborate with them on events. We also assist with the SF Ballet by ushering. There are so many avenues for people to find their niche."

Her motivation to keep volunteering comes from a deep love for the city and the connections she has built. "I love volunteering with my friends, but I also love this city. I love this community, and anyway I can help contribute to make it better is just another notch in my book. I want this to be the greatest city in the world as it has brought me some of my best friends in the world."

For more information, visit Spinsters of San Francisco or email info@sfspinsters.com

