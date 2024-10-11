Sonoma Valley woman provides essential services to Latino community

SONOMA, Calif. (KGO) -- Ligia Booker is a volunteer, leader, and the founder of La Luz center, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting Latino individuals and families within Sonoma Valley.

Originally from Colombia, Ligia moved to Sonoma with her husband and five children in the mid-1970s. Shortly after arriving, she and her husband began volunteering by delivering food to those in need. Through this work, Ligia discovered a community facing significant challenges, often hidden behind language and cultural barriers. Understanding their dreams and struggles, Ligia and a group of passionate volunteers set out to find solutions to the community's needs.

In Dec. 1990, La Luz opened its doors as a nonprofit organization. Ligia credits her upbringing in a "God-loving and giving family, whose doors were always open to anyone in need" as the driving force behind her commitment to serving others.

"Sonoma is a very expensive place to live," Ligia explains, "and two-thirds of our clients are already in distress, facing the dilemma of trying to pay bills with income that isn't sufficient."

Since its founding, La Luz has served over 2,000 individuals and families annually, helping them meet basic needs, improve their well-being, and increase their earning potential. The organization has also worked to enhance school readiness among young Latino children and foster a sense of community by celebrating Latino cultures.

Ligia expresses her pride and gratitude for the team at La Luz that has carried her mission forward. "I'm so proud, blessed, and grateful to see a team of committed executive directors, board members, staff, and volunteers carrying on the light and adapting to our changing and growing community... I think if they keep doing what they're doing, they'll be great. What I see is an organization truly trying to make a big difference."

