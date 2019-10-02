Education

Is college education as valuable as it once was to students?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Journalist and author Paul Tough spent the last six years examining colleges to grasp a better understanding of how it all works. In his new book, "The Years that Matter Most: How College Makes or Breaks Us," he shares what he learned about the inequalities and benefits of a higher education.

