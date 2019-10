LIST: School closures due to Kincade Fire, PG&E Power Shut off

RELATED WILDFIRE & POWER OUTAGE STORIES & VIDEOS:

Several schools in the Bay Area will be closed tomorrow due to the massive Kincade Fire in Sonoma County and the second round of PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoffs All Santa Rosa city schools will be closed Monday, Oct. 28 due to impacts from Kincade Fire.Santa Rosa Junior College says all campuses will be closed through Sunday, Oct. 27 due to fire evacuations and power shutoffs throughout the county.Tamalpais Union High School District is closing all schools and cancelling all activities Monday, Oct. 28 due to the power outage. This includes: Redwood High School, San Andreas High School, Sir Francis Drake High School, Tamalpais High School, and Tamiscal High School.Here is a a list of school districts that were closed Friday, Oct. 25. It is unclear if they will remain closed Monday, Oct. 28.Healdsburg Elementary will close at noon.Fitch Mountain Campus and Healdsburg Jr. High will close at 12:15 p.m.Healdsburg High School will close at noon.Here are the affected Universities in response to the Poor Air Quality:Classes remain in session. Campus preparing for limited power over the weekend starting Oct. 26.Classes and indoor activities remain in session. Outdoor athletics, events and activities are canceled from Oct. 25 - Oct. 27.Classes remain in session. Campus is distributing N95 masks and is preparing for the possibility of a power shutoff over the weekend beginning on Oct 26.This list will be updated as more information becomes available.