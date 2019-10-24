PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

LIST: Schools impacted by Kincade Fire, PG&E power shutoff

Several schools in the Bay Area have been due to the massive Kincade Fire in Sonoma County and the second round of PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoffs.

Here are the lists of school districts closing for Thursday, Oct. 24:

Alexander Valley School District

Cloverdale Unified School District

Geyserville Unified School District

Healdsburg Unified School District

Rinson Valley Union School District
Only: Whited elementary, Binkley elementary, Madrone elementary, Sequoia elementary, Rincon Valley Charter School (Sequoia campus), Austin Creek elementary

Santa Rosa City Schools District
Only: Hidden Valley elementary, Santa Rosa Accelerated Charter, Rincon Valley middle, Maria Carillo high

This list will be updated as more information becomes available.

For the latest stories about PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoff go here.

RELATED POWER OUTAGE STORIES & VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationsonomasierra foothillsmendocinonapasan mateopower outagepg&econtra costa countysocietywildfireweatherpg&e public safety power shutoff
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
What to know about PG&E power shutdowns
PG&E PUBLIC SAFETY POWER SHUTOFF
Homes, businesses left in the dark as PG&E outages continue
PG&E planned shutoffs begin in parts of North Bay
LIST: Schools impacted by PG&E power shutoff
PG&E says a third shutoff could happen this weekend
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Kincade Fire explodes in size, forces evacuations
RAW VIDEO: Wildfire rages out-of-control in Sonoma County
Timelapse video shows overnight spread of Sonoma County wildfire
AccuWeather forecast: Critical Fire Weather
Homes, businesses left in the dark as PG&E outages continue
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in California
PG&E says a third shutoff could happen this weekend
Show More
PG&E power outage timeline
PG&E CEO defends crew allegedly attacked with pellet gun
Home warranty company says East Bay grandmother deliberately broke her furnace
SJ to propose turning PG&E into customer-owned utility
PG&E replaces power pole that East Bay residents blame for fires
More TOP STORIES News