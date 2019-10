LIST: Schools impacted by Kincade Fire, PG&E power shutoff

RELATED POWER OUTAGE STORIES & VIDEOS:

Several schools in the Bay Area have been due to the massive Kincade Fire in Sonoma County and the second round of PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoffs Here are the lists of school districts closing for Thursday, Oct. 24:Only: Whited elementary, Binkley elementary, Madrone elementary, Sequoia elementary, Rincon Valley Charter School (Sequoia campus), Austin Creek elementaryOnly: Hidden Valley elementary, Santa Rosa Accelerated Charter, Rincon Valley middle, Maria Carillo highThis list will be updated as more information becomes available.