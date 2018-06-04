GRADUATION

Mother's dying wish granted after she watches daughter graduate

Mother's dying wish granted as she watches her daughter graduate (KTRK)

WASHINGTONVILLE, NY --
A special graduation held in a Washingtonville, New York hospital brought everyone who attended to tears.

Cassidy Deleon says her mom, who was diagnosed with advanced-stage colon cancer, always promised her she'd make it to her graduation.

RELATED: Heart transplant recipient receives diploma in hospital

But when things took a turn for the worse last Friday, Cassidy brought the ceremony to her mom's bedside.

With the help of her principal, dressed in her cap and gown, her mom's final wish was granted.

RELATED: Terminally ill mom watches son graduate in bedside ceremony

"When I walked in in my cap and gown, she had the smallest little smile and her eyes were open. She was basically in a coma. It was a miracle, honestly," Deleon said.

Shortly after, Cassidy's mom passed away.

Cassidy says she'll attend a community college in the fall, where she'll major in history, one of her mom's favorite subjects.
Related Topics:
educationgraduationsocietyfamilyu.s. & worldcancerNew York
