School officials in both Lake County and Napa County are reporting some school districts have decided to cancel classes due to power outages.Calistoga Joint Unified School District said in a Facebook post that because the power outage will affect most of the city they have decided to cancel classes on Monday, Oct. 15.Kelseyville, Konocti, Lakeport and Middletown school districts in Lake County have also decided to cancel classes on Monday.Officials said schools in the Upper Lake and Lucerne districts are remaining open.PG&E said because of extreme fire danger conditions they decided to make this unprecedented move and turn off the power to several counties.