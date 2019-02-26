Rain closes several schools in Sonoma County

Alexander Valley Union School District

Cloverdale Unified School District

El Molino High School (West Sonoma County Union High School District)

Forestville Union School District

Guerneville School District

Geyserville Unified School District (flooded bus routes)

Harmony Union School District

Healdsburg Unified School District

Monte Rio School District

Montgomery Elementary School District

Oak Grove Union School District

West County Charter Middle School (West Sonoma County Union High School District)

West Side Union School District

The Sonoma Office of Education has announced five school districts will be closed Wednesday because of the rain.The school district says any additional closures will be announced at 6 a.m. Wednesday.