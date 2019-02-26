Rain closes several schools in Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --The Sonoma Office of Education has announced five school districts will be closed Wednesday because of the rain.
The school district says any additional closures will be announced at 6 a.m. Wednesday.
See the complete list below:
- Alexander Valley Union School District
- Cloverdale Unified School District
- El Molino High School (West Sonoma County Union High School District)
- Forestville Union School District
- Guerneville School District
- Geyserville Unified School District (flooded bus routes)
- Harmony Union School District
- Healdsburg Unified School District
- Monte Rio School District
- Montgomery Elementary School District
- Oak Grove Union School District
- West County Charter Middle School (West Sonoma County Union High School District)
- West Side Union School District
Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.