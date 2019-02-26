STORM

Rain closes several schools in Sonoma County

The Sonoma Office of Education has announced five school districts will be closed Wednesday because of the rain. (Shutterstock)

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
The Sonoma Office of Education has announced five school districts will be closed Wednesday because of the rain.

The school district says any additional closures will be announced at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

See the complete list below:
  • Alexander Valley Union School District

  • Cloverdale Unified School District

  • El Molino High School (West Sonoma County Union High School District)

  • Forestville Union School District

  • Guerneville School District

  • Geyserville Unified School District (flooded bus routes)

  • Harmony Union School District

  • Healdsburg Unified School District

  • Monte Rio School District

  • Montgomery Elementary School District

  • Oak Grove Union School District

  • West County Charter Middle School (West Sonoma County Union High School District)

  • West Side Union School District


