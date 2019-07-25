Survey of most-educated cities in America ranks San Jose No. 2, San Francisco No. 6

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The Bay Area fares extremely well in a new list of the most educated cities in America.
According to the personal finance website WalletHub, the San Jose Metropolitan area ranks second on the list of 150 cities, right behind Ann Arbor, Michigan.
The San Francisco Metropolitan area is sixth.
Santa Rosa made it in the 40th spot.
On the other hand, the Central Valley of California doesn't fare as well.
Fresno, Stockton, Modesto, Bakersfield all rank in the bottom ten, with Visalia listed as the least educated city in America.
