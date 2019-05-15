survey

California ranked one of the sexiest accents in America

What do you consider the sexiest accent in the United States?

Big Seven Travel surveyed its 1.5 million social followers and ranked them from most attractive to least.

Coming in at number one, that Texas drawl -- described as a Southern accent with a twist.

Bostonian and New York accents came in 2 and 3 with a California accent coming in 10th.

It is described as a general American accent, but with long vowel sounds.

Coming in as the least attractive accents is the Long Islander.

You can find the complete list here to compare your opinion to their rankings.
