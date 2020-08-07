SFUSD teachers reach tentative deal on distance learning

RELATED: Building a Better Bay Area: Back to School
Union members are expected to vote on the agreement today. Union leaders say the agreement has several wins in it for teachers including:
- Flexibility for educators who are parents
- A stipend to help with the cost of working from home
- Additional training and planning time
This agreement is set to be in place until June 30 or until students return to in person learning in the classroom. Once this is decided on the next focus will be on reaching an agreement on terms of returning to in person learning or a hybrid model.
San Francisco schools are set to start with distance learning in a little more than a week on August 17.
Take a look at all of ABC7's Building a Better Bay Area stories and videos here.