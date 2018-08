<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4045614" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Puzzle Piece Athletics is a first-of-its-kind gym in the Bay Area serving kids with autism. With hard work, determination, encouragement, and a special compassion lives are changed. Join us as we introduce you to some of the wonderful people working out their muscles of happiness and hope.