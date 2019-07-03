Employee describes turning off lights, hiding in stockroom during Tanforan shooting

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KGO) -- An employee of a shop in the Shops at Tanforan described the chaos during a shooting that left two people injured.

Paula Silva, a Barnes & Noble employee, said once she realized what was happening, she and her coworkers turned off all the lights and moved customers into the stockroom.

"We were hiding in the dark, we turned off the lights as soon as we locked the doors."

Silva described people looking scared and shaking as they waited to be escorted out.

"It was pretty scary. Seeing all my co-workers scared caught me off guard."

