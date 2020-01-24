San Francisco 49ers

49ers Gold Rush dancers teach Larry Beil how to cheer 'Super Bowl style'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Larry Beil got the chance to get his groove on "Super Bowl style."

He got lessons from 49er Gold Rush dancers Cassie H. and Tiffany S.

RELATED: BUST A MOVE: San Jose State coach teaches ABC7's Larry Beil how to dance

This is in honor of the upcoming Super Bowl.

Cassie and Tiffany will travel to Miami with their fellow dancers to cheer on the 49ers on February 2.

Watch the video above to see Larry get lessons from the 49ers cheerleaders
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsan franciscosan francisco 49ersdancingsuper bowl 2020sportscheerleading
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
49ers Faithful eager to meet favorite players at Daly City's Dick's Sporting Goods
Prop bets for Super Bowl include odds Kyle Shanahan blows 28-3 lead
49ers GM John Lynch at Senior Bowl, looking to build talent
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo motivated by questions about his lesser workload
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Senate impeachment trial of Pres. Trump
Coronavirus outbreak: 2nd US case confirmed in Chicago
Massive blast kills at least 2 at Houston industrial business
Here's how former NY Mayor Michael Bloomberg is courting Calif. voters
Recording appears to capture Trump saying he wants Ukraine ambassador fired, ABC News reports
Rapper YG arrested at LA home, booked for robbery
Pentagon: 34 US service members had brain injuries from Iran's strike
Show More
California threatened with funds loss over abortion coverage
People being tested for coronavirus in Alameda County, health officer says
AccuWeather forecast: Chances of rain begin tonight, linger through Sunday
Nearly 97K gallons of wine spills into Russian River after leak, report says
WATCH IN 60: Alexa's Super Bowl pick, changes to Market Street, cookie delivery coming to SF
More TOP STORIES News