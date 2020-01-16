Arts & Entertainment

Sneak peek: Star Wars-themed Rise of the Resistance opening at Disneyland

By
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The new Rise of the Resistance ride is opening Friday at Disneyland.

The attraction at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge combines live actors, special effects, droids and motion simulation to immerse guests into a mission for the Resistance.

They start on a transport shuttle and then are captured by a star destroyer and find themselves in the middle of a battle between the First Order and the Resistance. They also get to go face-to-face with fan favorite characters from the film franchise, include Kylo Ren, Rey, BB-8, Poe and Finn.

The opening expands the attractions at the 14-acre addition to Disneyland that opened last year.
EMBED More News Videos

Are you ready for an epic adventure to a galaxy far, far away? Here's everything you need to know about Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, the highly anticipated new land inside Disneyland Park.



Other attractions include Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run as well as a collection of unique food shops and merchandise.

More information about the ride, and how to reserve a boarding pass is available here.

We got a firsthand look at Rise of the Resistance before it opens to the public. To see the sneak peek, watch the video above.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Disneyland Resort and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentanaheimorange countydisneylandstar warsstar wars land
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Take a sneak peek at Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance
Disneyland Resort to debut new attractions in 2020
Disneyland offering ticket deal as new Star Wars ride opens
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor London Breed wants investigation after SamTrans appear to be dropping of homeless in SF
Gov. Newsom aiming to prevent deaths of animals in CA shelters
Woman found after missing for 6 days in Butte County snow
Judge rules Oakland BART stabbing suspect competent to stand trial
Cars to measure air quality across Bay Area
House leaders hand Trump impeachment articles to Senate
WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson dies at 75
Show More
Big storm will bring soaking rain, thunderstorms, snow to parts of Bay Area
Study on homeless prevention in San Jose
SamTrans buses appear to be dropping off homeless in SF
Union City fire station closes for good, firefighters warn of longer response times
Rep. Zoe Lofegren appointed House impeachment manager
More TOP STORIES News