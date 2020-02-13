valentine's day

ABC7 News Anchor Dan Ashley debuts Valentine's Day song 'Lucky Stars'

By and
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Many of you know that ABC7 News Anchor Dan Ashley enjoys singing and songwriting as a hobby. On Thursday, he debuted his brand new release "Lucky Stars" on ABC7's "Midday Live."

This is Dan's first love song and he wrote the lyrics in the middle of the night, inspired by his special someone. He hopes it will evoke in listeners a sense of love and appreciation and a reminder of what really matters.

RELATED: Dan Ashley and his band perform a new holiday song

To Dan, family matters. His own sister, a classically-trained violinist, is in the band with a violin solo in "Lucky Stars."

Dan has used his passion for music to support charitable causes. His annual Rock the Casa concert is coming up on March 7, featuring headliner Rick Springfield. A few tickets are still available. "Lucky Stars" is available for download.

RELATED: Sammy Hagar talks life, family and business -- What Really Matters

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsan franciscolive musicvalentine's daymusic news
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VALENTINE'S DAY
Love Lock Fence: Houston's hidden gem for lovers
Valentine's Day Dessert Ideas
WATCH IN 60: Richmond school renamed, Levi's jeans exhibit, John Legend's V-Day plans
Is your diamond the real deal?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Oakland BART stabbing suspect escorted from court after another outburst
Rome Officer Killing: Leaked video shows defendant blindfolded during questioning
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle made surprise visit to Stanford, source says
Jan. 2020 was the hottest January on record, NOAA says
Correa says Astros should've stopped sign scheme
Drought returns to California due to dry winter
Barr blasts Trump's tweets: 'Impossible for me to do my job'
Show More
Police ID driver of car that allegedly hit pedestrian, bus passengers in SF
Tiny homes bring big solution to homeless in Castro Valley
Here's how unaffiliated CA voters could influence outcome of primary
Richmond school to be named after Michelle Obama
Sen. Bernie Sanders takes aim at PG&E in campaign video
More TOP STORIES News