ABC7's Spencer Christian opens up about gambling addiction on GMA

ABC7 Weather Anchor Spencer Christian talked about his new book, his secret gambling addiction, and more on Good Morning America. (GMA)

NEW YORK (KGO) --
ABC7 Weather Anchor Spencer Christian is opening up about his challenges in life.

TAKE ACTION: Get help with gambling addiction

Spencer's new book, "You Bet Your Life," came out earlier this month. In the book, Spencer reveals very personal details, including his struggle with a gambling addiction. He says it was a big problem during the 13 years he was forecasting the weather on Good Morning America.

Spencer returned to the GMA studio to discuss the secret he was hiding.

VIDEO: 'I knew I was living a lie' ABC7's Spencer Christian's heartfelt message on gambling addiction
Our colleague Spencer Christian was on Good Morning America this morning, but not as a guest weather anchor. He was there to talk about a secret he kept hidden for years.



"I still don't know how I was able to hide it as well as I did. I knew that I was living a lie. I was being deceptive. People had this one image of me, which was a real part of who I was, but I was hiding this other part of me, which was just as real, and it was self-destructive and damaging," said Christian.

Spencer talked more about the turning point in his life and how he beat his addiction.

Click here to watch the full interview.

VIDEO: Spencer Christian talks inspiration for new book 'You Bet Your Life'
Our own Spencer Christian has written a new book called, "You Bet Your Life." Watch his interview with Dan Ashley, who has known Spencer for years.

