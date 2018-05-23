TAKE ACTION

Get help with gambling addiction

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
If you or a loved one are struggling with gambling issues, you are not alone. Find the help you need. When you're ready, supportive communities and local resources are available around the clock and year-round.

This list will keep growing, so if you know of a resource we've missed, scroll to to the bottom of this page to make a suggestion.

California Council on Problem Gambling (CCPG)
1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537)
calpg.org
Text SUPPORT to 53342
A nonprofit organization, founded in 1986, dedicated to assisting problem gamblers and their families by promoting awareness, education, research, prevention and treatment for problem gambling. No-cost, confidential help is available.
www.800gambler.chat

Chinese Community Problem Gambling Project
1-888-968-7888 (English, Cantonese, Mandarin)
For culturally competent, community-based strategies to address problem gambling in the Chinese community. Created by NICOS Chinese Health Coalition and Richmond Area Multi-Services, Inc.
www.nicoschc.org

Gamblers Anonymous, Northern California
1-855-222-5542 (1-855-2-CALL-GA)
A free, twelve-step support group dedicated to helping people with a gambling problem.
www.gamblersanonymous.org/mtgdirCA.html

California Youth Crisis Line
1-800-843-5200
24-hour crisis line for youth (ages 12-24) and families in California. Professionally trained peer and adult ally counselors respond with non-judgmental, non-advice crisis intervention counseling and provide local resource referrals with any struggles including gambling, runaway and homelessness, thoughts of suicide, teen pregnancy or substance abuse. Free. Confidential. 24/7.
calyouth.org/ca-youth-crisis-line

National Gambling Helpline
1-800-522-4700 (Call or Text, Open 24/7)
www.ncpgambling.org
The National Problem Gambling Helpline Network is a single national access point to local resources for those seeking help for a gambling problem. Help is 100% confidential.
www.ncpgambling.org/chat (Online Chat)

Gam-Anon
A support system for the spouse, family or close friends of those addicted to gambling. It is free assistance.
www.gam-anon.org

California Department of Public Health: Office of Problem Gambling
For Gamblers, Teen Gamblers, and Family Members of Gamblers, take a Self-Assessment to determine if gambling has become a problem for you or someone you love.
www.cdph.ca.gov/programs/opg/Pages/resources-and-tools.aspx

Click here for a look at how to Take Action where you live.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
take actioncommunityu.s. & worldgamblingaddictionSan FranciscoOaklandMarinSan MateoSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Get help with bullying and teen mental health
Get help with your rights to justice, equality, civil liberties
Get help with harassment, abuse, inequality
Get help with violence, assault and abuse at home
Get help contacting your government representatives
TAKE ACTION
Resources for Bay Area commuters
Allies in action: Local help with complicated issues
What to do if you suspect someone is suicidal
Expert: Tipping can lead to sexual harassment
More take action
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Nia Wilson memorial service
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Show More
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
Good Samaritans help in dramatic fire rescue
Carr Fire is 6th most destructive fire in California history
More News