ABC7 NextGen Now: Youth in Politics

Local Bay Area youth leaders to share their unique experiences and discuss the importance of youth involvement in politics today.

Local Bay Area youth leaders to share their unique experiences and discuss the importance of youth involvement in politics today.

Local Bay Area youth leaders to share their unique experiences and discuss the importance of youth involvement in politics today.

Local Bay Area youth leaders to share their unique experiences and discuss the importance of youth involvement in politics today.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Following one of the most pivotal elections in American history, members of the ABC7 NextGen Youth Advisory Council came together for a roundtable discussion to explore the importance of youth involvement in politics and why it's essential for young people to vote.

The panel focused on how young people can stay civically engaged beyond Election Day, particularly as Gen Z continues to emerge as a powerful and influential voting bloc. Panelists shared insights on how to stay informed, get involved and take action within their communities.

Joining the conversation were two inspiring changemakers: Dzian Tran, Co-Executive Director of Voters of Tomorrow California and a Pre-Law student at UC Berkeley, and Rinu Nair, the youngest-ever woman elected to the Fremont Unified School District Board. Both shared personal stories and advice on maintaining civic engagement, emphasizing how young voters can shape the future of our democracy.

Moderated by ABC7 Julian Glover and members of the ABC7 NextGen Youth Advisory Council, the discussion covered the role of social media in political activism, how to navigate misinformation and why youth voices are crucial in driving policy and societal change. The panel encouraged their peers to get involved at the local level, stay informed on key issues and use their voices to make a difference today and into the future.

For more information on how to be more politically active, visit our Take Action page.